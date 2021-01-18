Biden Transition Team: National Guard Members Might Kill Biden During Inauguration, So They've Asked Commanders to Seize All Ammo and Magazines From the Soldiers | 18 Jan 2021 | From @amuse on Twitter (a "verified" account): "Biden's transition team has revealed there is a very real fear that members of the national guard [sic] who support President Trump might kill Biden during the inauguration so they've asked commanders to confiscate all ammo and magazines from the soldiers. Biden's transition team asked if it would be possible to determine which soldiers voted in GOP primaries or who have contributed to GOP candidates so commanders could station them away from the president-elect. The request was refused fueling their fear of attack. When I was in the Marines we were called to LA for the riots. We couldn't carry ammo. All we had were empty M16-A2s and our humvees [sic]. Biden's fears started with his Secret Service detail, he had every agent on the White House detailed demoted as he worried about their loyalty to Trump. Democrats think that anyone who supports Trump is a very real threat."