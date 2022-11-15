Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland was fired from Russia, pending investigation | 15 Nov 2022 | Joe Biden on Tuesday said it initially appears unlikely that a missile that hit a rural town in Poland near the Ukraine border was fired from Russia, but he said a final determination is pending a full investigation into the incident. "There is preliminary information that contests that," Biden told reporters when asked whether the missile was fired from Russia. "I don't want to say until we completely investigate. It's unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia."