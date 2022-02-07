Biden: US to Announce $800+ Million in New Funding Package for Ukraine, Including Air Defense | 30 June .2022 | Earlier in the week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that a new defense package for Ukraine, that includes advanced medium and long-range air defense capabilities, was in the works. The United States will announce over $800 million in new funding for Ukraine over the coming days, air defense included, Joe Biden said when speaking at the NATO summit in Madrid. Kiev has already received over $12 billion in financial and military assistance since the start of Russia's military operation, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.