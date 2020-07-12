Biden vote fraud claims hit ONE MILLION in five key states, independent investigator says --An independent human rights organisation has claimed that it has identified more than a million instances of potential fraud in five key states in the US Presidential election to support legal challenges to the presumptive victory for Joe Biden. | 06 Dec 2020 | The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, which is a non-party political and not officially affiliated Trump campaign, has filed its latest motion in Arizona which Mr Biden won by just 10,477 votes. The group came to prominence when it put Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at the heart of its last challenges last month making allegations that massive donations he made to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) was linked to funding voter fraud. According to expert data analysis for the Amistad Project more than 200,000 illegal votes were potentially cast for Mr Biden in the state while 100,000 legal ballots were not counted.