Biden warns another terror attack in Kabul 'highly likely' in next 24-36 hours --Biden warned US retaliatory strike against ISIS-K 'not the last' after 13 US service members were killed | 28 Aug 2021 | Joe Biden on Saturday warned that another terrorist attack in Afghanistan in the next 24-36 hours is "highly likely" -- as he promised to continue to pursue the group responsible for Thursday's attack that killed 13 U.S. troops. "The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Biden said in a statement after a meeting with national security advisors and commanders in the field. "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."