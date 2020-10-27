Biden Whistleblower: The Biden Family Is Compromised | 27 Oct 2020 | Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, sat down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson for a no-holds-barred interview for 45 minutes. Bobulinski didn't want this interview. He doesn't need to do it, but his reputation was being smeared as Russian misinformation. He was a guest at the final debate and when the former vice president denied being involved in Hunter's dealings, he almost stood up and shouted, "liar." He added that Joe Biden is the "big guy" referenced in an equity arrangement with a shady Chinese firm with ties to the government. Also, the "chairman" is also what Hunter called his dad during these negotiations. It's in the texts he turned over to the FBI from his other business partners, Rob Walker and James Gilliar. Bobulinski turned over all devices and business records relating to these Biden dealings and was interviewed by the FBI.