Biden White House to Deploy 'Delta Variant' Response Teams Across US to Communities With Low Vaccination Rates | 1 July 2021 | The Biden Administration will be deploying "Delta variant" response teams across the country to communities with low vaccination rates. The teams will be made up of officials from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to CNN. The government officials will be focused on communities with low vaccination rates as Biden’s goal of 70% vaccination by 4th of July falls short. As of this week, only 47.2% of Americans are fully vaccinated.