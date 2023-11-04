Biden White House Directly Coordinated With FBI to Set Up Trump Raid According to New Docs | 10 April 2023 | There are new revelations coming to light about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's unprecedented raid against former President Donald Trump prior to the 2022 midterm elections. America First Legal, a judicial watchdog, reported: "Records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a 'special access request' from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ." AFL noted in its press release: "On August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago on the ground that potentially classified records existed there. According to press reports, Biden Administration aides were 'stunned' to hear of this development. However, new NARA records obtained through America First Legal's investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirmed that the FBI obtained access to these records through a 'special access request' from the Biden White House on behalf of the Department of Justice (DOJ)."