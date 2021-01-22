Biden White House Makes YouTube Upload of Inaugural Speech 'Unlisted' After Being Flooded With Dislikes | 21 Jan 2021 | Joe Biden's White House staff privatized an upload of his inaugural address from the White House YouTube page, after the video was rationed with a wave of dislikes. As of late Wednesday night, Biden's Inaugural Address has more than 17,000 dislikes, and less than 4,000 likes. Sensing that the public wasn't responding positively, the Biden administration made the video "unlisted" some time after its initial streaming. In a legally questionable development, the Biden White House staff have also disabled comments on the Inaugural Address.