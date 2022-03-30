Biden Will Drop Trump-Era Title 42 Border Restrictions May 23 - 170,000 Illegals Amass at Southern Border Ready to Storm U.S. | 30 March 2022 | Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he is planning on dropping a Trump-era order blocking asylum seekers at the US border on May 23. Title 42 was used by President Trump in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the Covid pandemic. Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 2 million illegals in 2021. Law enforcement has already encountered 1 million illegals in 2022 - and it's not yet April.