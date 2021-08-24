Biden won't extend Afghanistan deadline as Taliban reiterates demand for US forces to leave --Taliban demanding all American troops leave war-torn country by Aug. 31 | 24 Aug 2021 | Joe Biden has decided not to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to remove all American troops from Afghanistan, a U.S. official tells Fox News. The development comes shortly after a Taliban spokesperson -- following a meeting between leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and CIA Director William Burns in Kabul -- said there will be "no extensions" to the Biden administration's Aug. 31 date. Defense Dept. Press Secretary John Kirby said Tuesday that the White House is still "aiming toward the end of the month" for a complete withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.