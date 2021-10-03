Biden would bar granny from traveling but invites COVID-infected illegals to cross freely By Betsy McCaughey | 10 March 2021 | (Opinion) President [sic] Biden's health honcho, Rochelle Walensky, announced Monday that vaccinated Americans can visit with others who are vaccinated in small groups at home. But when Walensky was asked about visiting grandchildren, she said no, unless the kids are local. Even vaccinated people must avoid traveling, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention insisted: "Every time there's a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country." The Biden administration is making one exception, however. It's OK to wade across the Rio Grande River and enter the US illegally. Even if you have COVID-19, you can get on a bus in a Texas border town and travel to any part of our nation.