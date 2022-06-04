Biden wrote college recommendation letter for son of Hunter's Chinese business partner, emails reveal --Biden's recommendation letter for Chinese executive's son was sent directly to Brown's president, email says | 6 April 2022 | Joe Biden, in 2017, wrote a college recommendation letter for the son of a Chinese executive who did business with Hunter Biden, according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital. Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures with his son. Fox News Digital obtained emails between Hunter Biden and his business associates involved in his firm Rosemont Seneca's joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and BHR. Hunter held a 10% stake in BHR as recently as last year, the White House previously acknowledged. Hunter's attorney told the New York Times in November that he had since divested.