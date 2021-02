Biden's 308,000 Ballot Drop in Fairfax County Virginia on Election Night: One Ballot Drop Was 73% of Biden Votes in the County | 15 Feb 2021 | The election results in Virginia's Fairfax County were very suspect late Election Night. There were five ballot drops each with over 300,000 votes for Biden in and out like a yoyo which ended up being 73% of the County's votes for Biden... We uncovered a pattern that occurred in Virginia as well as in other states that we labeled the "Drop and Roll."