Biden's approval ratings plunge in important heartland battleground - poll --Biden's handling of Afghanistan exit, COVID crisis, take bite out of his standing among Iowans | 21 Sept 2021 | Joe Biden's approval ratings in Iowa are taking a hit, with less than a third of residents in the traditional heartland swing state giving the president a thumbs up on the job he's doing in the White House. Biden's approval rating stands at 31%, with disapproval at 62%, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, which was released on Tuesday. The last time Biden's approval ratings were above water in Des Moines Register/Mediacom polling in Iowa was in March, early in his presidency, when he stood at 47%-44%.