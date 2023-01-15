Biden's ATF Bans Millions of Guns With New Rule; Gun Owners Could Face Ten Years in Prison for Refusing to Comply | 15 Jan 2023 | Not satisfied with last year's gun control victory, thanks to Republican sell-outs, the Biden regime's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) unveiled a rule which will criminalize millions of law-abiding gun owners. The Reload's Stephen Gutowski reported that the agency plans to reclassify pistol braces, a highly popular gun accessory, in a way which would ban them unless registered with the ATF. Anyone who refuses to comply could face up to ten years in prison. A person who wants to keep a gun with a pistol brace will have to participate in a federal gun registry or go to jail. The ATF previously ruled such braces were completely legal.