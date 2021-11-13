Biden's Banking Nominee Calls to Eliminate All 'Private Bank Accounts' | 12 Nov 2021 | Saule Omarova, Joe Biden's nominee for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), called during a March 2021 virtual conference to eliminate all private bank accounts and deposits. Omarova spoke at the Law and Political Economy (LPE) Project's "Law & Political Economy: Democracy Beyond Neoliberalism" conference in March. Omarova discussed one of her papers, "The People's Ledger: How to Democratize Money and Finance the Economy," which would help "redesign" the financial system and make the economy "more equitable for everyone." ...During her explanation of her paper, she said that the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank, can only use "indirect levers" to "induce private banks to increase their lending." Her paper calls for eliminating all banks and transferring all bank deposits to "FedAccounts" at the Federal Reserve. During her conference speech, she said, "There will be no more private bank accounts, and all of the deposit accounts will be held directly at the Fed."