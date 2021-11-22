Biden's Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals' Incentive Payments for COVID-19 | 17 Nov 2021 | Upon admission to a once-trusted hospital, American patients with COVID-19 become virtual prisoners, subjected to a rigid treatment protocol with roots in Ezekiel Emanuel's "Complete Lives System" for rationing medical care in those over age 50. They have a shockingly high mortality rate. How and why is this happening, and what can be done about it? As exposed in audio recordings, hospital executives in Arizona admitted meeting several times a week to lower standards of care, with coordinated restrictions on visitation rights. Most COVID-19 patients' families are deliberately kept in the dark about what is really being done to their loved ones.The combination that enables this tragic and avoidable loss of hundreds of thousands of lives includes the CARES Act, which provides hospitals with bonus incentive payments for all things related to COVID-19 (testing, diagnosing, admitting to hospital, use of remdesivir and ventilators, reporting COVID-19 deaths, and vaccinations) and waivers of customary and long-standing patient rights by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).