Biden's budget bill funnels millions in pork to vulnerable Democrats | 13 March 2022 | Joe Biden's $1.5 trillion government funding bill funnels millions of dollars in pork to vulnerable Democrats in November's midterm elections while benefiting Republicans who helped secure its passage. Mr. Biden's 2,741-page budget bill, which passed with bipartisan support last week, was the first in more than a decade to include earmarks. The discretionary spending measures were long banned under Republican control of Congress but returned last year under the Democrats' unified control of the House and the Senate. Although Republicans also benefit from the budget's allotments, some of the biggest winners from the inclusion of $8 billion in earmarks are Democrats facing tough reelection challenges.