Bidens caught violating DC mask mandate at posh Georgetown restaurant --The Bidens' behavior mirrored that of Mayor Muriel Bowser | 17 Oct 2021 | Joe Biden and Jill Biden were caught violating Washington, D.C.'s indoor mask mandate by walking through a high-end Georgetown restaurant without masks on Saturday. The maskless Bidens were recorded leaving Fiola Mare while flanked by masked Secret Service agents. The two dined at the pricey Italian seafood restaurant on the Potomac River after attending a service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, according to The Daily Mail. Washington, D.C.'s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated an indoor mask mandate in July amid the surge of the delta variant. The Bidens also violated Fiola Mare's mask policy, which mirrors the city's.