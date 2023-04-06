Biden's CDC pick laughs while recalling collaborations on COVID restrictions across different states --Cohen described multiple calls discussing masking, and more with health officials in different states | 4 June 2023 | Joe Biden's reported new pick for The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Mandy Cohen recalled multiple collaborations between health officials across different states during a 2022 interview, and laughed over an apparent interaction about not letting them "play professional football," videos show. Cohen, during a seminar series at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business in May 2022, answered a question about crisis management and about how health officials collaborated with different states in enacting COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. Cohen, a former North Carolina health secretary, said she communicated with the Secretary of Health and Human Services in Massachusetts the most and described a conversation about whether to allow them to play professional football. "She was like, 'Are you gonna let them have professional football?' And I was like, no. And she's like, OK neither are we," Cohen said, before laughing about the interaction. [Another Grade "A" sociopath selected by the unelected Joe Biden.]