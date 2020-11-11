Biden's Covid-19 advisory team features 'death panel' doctor who suggested dying at 75 is 'not a tragedy' | 10 Nov 2020 | Presumptive US president-elect [sic] Joe Biden's pandemic advisory team includes oncologist Ezekiel Emanuel, who famously argued life should end at 75. Given Covid-19's risk profile -- and Biden's own age -- the choice has raised eyebrows. Biden's team unveiled a 13-person expert advisory panel focused on managing the Covid-19 epidemic on Monday, in keeping with the campaign's efforts to present Biden as the champion of science and reason. One of the panel's goals, according to a statement from Biden, is "protecting at-risk populations" -- the elderly, the sick, and those with multiple comorbidities. But Emanuel is perhaps best known for supporting a limit on human life expectancy of 75 -- an age, it's hard not to notice, that coincides with a steep observed uptick in vulnerability to and risk of dying from the novel coronavirus. In a 2014 article for the Atlantic, the University of Pennsylvania medical ethicist argued the US shouldn't worry that its population's average life expectancy is among the lowest in the developed world, because living too long was just as bad as dying prematurely.