Biden's Covid bribe: Americans who get a booster vaccine this winter will get $20 discounts on their groceries - amid surging inflation and a sluggish rollout --The enticement coincides with sky high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving | 18 Nov 2022 | The White House is offering discounts on groceries to Americans who get the new bivalent Covid booster in a desperate bid to boost uptake of the new vaccine. People who get the Omicron-specific shot at CVS, Safeway, Winn-Dixie, or Rite Aid will get up to $20 off their purchases this winter. It comes amid a soaring inflation crisis that has driven up the price of household staples. A recent American Farm Bureau report found Thanksgiving dinner this year will cost a whopping 20 per cent more than last year. The Covid bivalent rollout has been sluggish so far with just over 11 per cent of eligible Americans five and over having rolled up their sleeves for the shot.