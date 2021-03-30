COVID Tracking Apps Have Eerie Echoes of Chinese Surveillance System --Biden's COVID team considering test-and-trace program to divide users into three color-coded categories that dictate access to public spaces - just like China | 30 March 2021 | Joe Biden's COVID team appears to have entertained an electronic test-and-trace program pioneered by the University of Illinois that would have let businesses deny service to patrons based on their health data, a PowerPoint presentation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows. The program has eerie echoes of China's surveillance system, which uses data from citizens' phones to impose quarantines. A PowerPoint produced by the school suggests scaling up the university's intrusive contact tracing system for use across the United States. Its file name, "2020-12-14 Shield Biden Covid Team," indicates that it was presented to the Biden team in December. The system resembles the one being used in China, where a mandatory app gives each user a "health status"--green, yellow, or red--that dictates access to public spaces... The proposal would amount to a more extreme version of the "vaccine passports" being rolled out by airlines and some U.S. cities, which are already causing controversy.