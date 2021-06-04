Biden's DHS may restart border wall construction to plug 'gaps' | 05 April 2021 | Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told department employees he may restart border wall construction to plug what he called "gaps" in the current barrier. In a conversation with ICE employees last week, Mr. Mayorkas was asked about his plans for the wall and he said that while Mr. Biden has canceled the border emergency and halted Pentagon money flowing to the wall "that leaves room to make decisions" on finishing some "gaps in the wall." Mr. Mayorkas, according to notes of the ICE session reviewed by The Washington Times, said Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the wall, has submitted a plan for what it wants to see happen moving forward.