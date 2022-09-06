Biden's Failed 'Disinformation Governance Board' Was Making Plans With Twitter to Censor All Americans Who Hold Opposing Views, Letter Reveals | 8 June 2022 | In a letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) by Sen. Charles Grassley and Sen. Josh Hawley, the details of the alleged planned censorship by the now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board (DGB) were exposed. In the June 7 letter, addressed to Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the director of DHS, the senators asked for a closer explanation of the department's plans to execute the directives and mission of the DGB. The senators exposed documents and information provided by whistleblowers tied to the board's existence... Most disturbing in the letter is the revelation that the DGB had made plans to meet with social media giant Twitter to discuss censorship and the controlled speech of opposing points of view. The letter says that documents suggest "the Department has been working on plans to 'operationalize' its relationships with private social media companies to implement its public policy goals. For example, we obtained draft briefing notes prepared for a scheduled April 28, 2022, meeting between Robert Silvers and Twitter executives Nick Pickles, Head of Policy, and Yoel Roth, Head of Site Integrity."