Biden's false remarks on gun show background checks gets a pass from some fact-checkers --Biden claimed 'you can buy whatever you want' with no background check at gun shows | 09 April 2021 | Joe Biden's false remarks Thursday that one could buy whatever they wanted at a gun show with no background check received a pass from some fact-checkers. During a speech in the Rose Garden, Biden made an oft-repeated claim by gun control proponents about the so-called "gun show loophole." "Most people don't know, you walk into a store and you buy a gun, you have a background check," Biden said. "But you go to a gun show, you can buy whatever you want and no background check." Yet that does not apply to federally licensed dealers at gun shows, who require background checks on sales regardless of their location. Private sales do not necessarily require a background check. While fact-checks from the conservative Dispatch and Washington Free Beacon noted Biden's comments were untrue, some mainstream media outlets were more forgiving.