Biden's gaffe [Which one?] at G-7 summit sparks laughter from world leaders --Those around the table then began laughing and French President Emmanuel Macron turned to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. | 15 June 2021 | Joe Biden embarrassed himself at the G-7 summit when he tried to correct British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not introducing "the president of South Africa" -- even though Johnson already did so by name. The blooper -- one of several Biden made amid the series of meetings with world leaders -- prompted laughter at his expense at the start of a roundtable discussion in Cornwall, England. The awkward incident took place on Saturday, according to Sky News, which posted a video clip and a transcript online.