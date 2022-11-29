Biden's Gender-Fluid 'Pup Handler' DOE Employee Sam Brinton Charged With Felony Theft | 28 Nov 2022 | Joe Biden's gender-fluid "pup handler" Department of Energy employee Sam Brinton was charged with felony theft for stealing a woman's luggage last month at MSP airport in Minnesota. According to Alpha News, Sam Brinton took a woman's bag from the baggage claim area on September 16. Brinton reportedly removed the ID tag from the blue bag, quickly left the area and jumped in an Uber. According to the complaint, Brinton returned to MSP airport with the stolen blue bag on September 18 where he caught a flight to DC. The female victim said the contents of her stolen bag are valued at around $2,325.