Biden's job approval falls to record low in NBC News poll, amid war and inflation fears | 27 March 2022 | Seven in 10 Americans expressed low confidence in Joe Biden's ability to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a new NBC News poll, and eight in 10 voiced worry that the war will increase gas prices and possibly involve nuclear weapons. And during the nation's largest inflation spike in 40 years, overwhelming majorities said they believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and disapproved of Biden's handling of the economy. Those are some of the major findings of the new national NBC News poll, which found that Biden's overall job approval rating had declined to 40 percent, the lowest since he took office. The survey also found that Republicans enjoyed a 2-point lead in answering which party should control Congress ahead of November's midterm elections.