Biden's Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With Beijing --Biden says US would defend island militarily if attacked | 24 May 2022 | Joe Biden is seeking to show US resolve against China, yet an ill-timed gaffe on Taiwan risks undermining his bid to curb Beijing’s growing influence over the region. Whether intentional or not, Biden provoked China with a vow to defend Taiwan militarily. After saying that US policy on Taiwan "had not changed at all" during a news conference in Tokyo, he then answered "yes" when asked if the US would act "militarily" to defend the island in the event of a Chinese attack. "It's a commitment we made," Biden added. White House officials later walked back the remark, saying the president [sic] was only promising US aid to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of hostilities. That would be akin to what the US is doing in Ukraine, where Biden has vowed not to send troops.