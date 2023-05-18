Biden's Pick for Top NIH Post Has Deep Ties to Pharma - 'That Is How Agencies Are Captured' | 17 May 2023 | Joe Biden this week nominated cancer specialist Dr. Monica Bertagnolli for director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) -- a move that has already generated controversy because of Bertagnolli's longstanding financial ties to Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies. Bertagnolli is director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the largest of the 19 institutes and seven centers under the aegis of the NIH... Under Bertagnolli's leadership, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology has received more than $323 million in funding from Pfizer and other Big Pharma firms, according to Open Payments data revealed by The Daily Signal and The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project. In a series of tweets, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Children's Health Defense chairman on leave and Democratic candidate for president in 2024, criticized Bertagnolli's nomination. "The White House left the Pfizer connection out of its announcement of the nomination. Does this mean Dr. Bertagnolli is personally corrupt? Not at all. But it does mean that she will probably represent the viewpoints and priorities of the pharmaceutical industry. That is how agencies are captured," Kennedy wrote.