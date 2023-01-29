Biden's Reported New Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, Linked to Allegations of Fraud and Questionable Business Practices | 23 Jan 2023 | Jeffrey Zients, who is reportedly slated to become President [sic] Joe Biden's next chief of staff, has a long history of allegedly accumulating wealth via questionable business practices and helping guide federal healthcare policy. Zients most recently served in the Biden White House from his inauguration until April of 2022 as Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Prior to that, Zients was involved in the leadership of several healthcare companies that were forced to pay millions of dollars in fines for alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud, as first reported by the American Prospect... In 2015, Portfolio Logic -- an investment firm founded by Zients that had an ownership stake in PSA Healthcare -- was forced to pay $6.88 million by the Justice Department (DOJ) for defrauding Medicare and Medicaid and violating state regulations for payment claims.