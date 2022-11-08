Biden's son jets off on Air Force One as questions mount over business dealings in wake of Trump raid | 10 Aug 2022 | Hunter Biden joined his dad on an Air Force One flight to South Carolina Wednesday for a family vacation amid criticism of the FBI's alleged double standards after agents raided former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation in whether Trump took any classified materials from the White House when he left office to his Palm Beach estate. The younger Biden was photographed with his wife, Melissa Cohen, and his son, Beau, meeting Joe Biden at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The Bidens then flew to Kiawah Island, South Carolina for a vacation. Their departure comes just two days FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate... Crittics of the raid pointed out what they call a double standard, given that Hunter Biden is himself subject to ongoing federal investigations into his finances and foreign business dealings.