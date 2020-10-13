Biden's son-in-law advises campaign on pandemic while investing in Covid-19 startups --Howard Krein is an informal adviser to the Democratic nominee and part of a $1 million coronavirus-focused investment effort. | 13 Oct 2020 | At the same time that Joe Biden's son-in-law, Howard Krein, has been advising Biden's campaign on its coronavirus response, Krein's venture capital business has been running a special initiative to invest in health care startups that offer solutions to the pandemic. In March, as Covid-19 began spreading in the United States, the investment firm, StartUp Health, unveiled a new coronavirus initiative soliciting pitches from entrepreneurs with products that addressed the outbreak. The next month, reports in Bloomberg and the New York Times listed Krein among those participating in daily calls to brief Biden on health policy during the pandemic, while StartUp Health announced its intention to invest $1 million across 10 startups with coronavirus applications within 30 days.