Biden's Syria Strikes Killed at Least 22 People - More Than Both of Trump's Strikes on the Country | 27 Feb 2021 | President [sic] Joe Biden has surpassed President Trump's body count for US involvement in Syria’s bloody and seemingly endless civil war- killing more people in one batch of airstrikes than were killed in both of Trump's military actions targeting Syrian government forces in the country in 2017 and 2018. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has indicated that 22 pro-Assad militia fighters were killed in the airstrike, which reportedly struck three trucks after they crossed the Iraq-Syria border.