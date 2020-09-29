Biden's Texas Political Director Accused of Illegal Ballot Harvesting at Texas Supreme Court | 28 Sept 2020 | The Joe Biden campaign's Texas Political Director has been formally accused of helping to run an illegal ballot harvesting operation, according to two separate affidavits filed Monday at the Texas Supreme Court. Two private investigators, including a former FBI agent and former police officer, testify under oath that they have video evidence, documentation and witnesses to prove that Biden's Texas Political Director Dallas Jones and his associates are currently hoarding mail-in and absentee ballots and ordering operatives to fill the ballots out for people illegally, including for dead people, homeless people, and nursing home residents in the 2020 presidential election.