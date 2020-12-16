Big-name House Republicans sign letter demanding Pelosi remove Swalwell from intelligence committee | 15 Dec 2020 | A group of House Republicans, led by some of the most high-profile members of the caucus, called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee following revelations that he was targeted by a suspected Chinese spy. "We write to you today out of concern with Congressman Eric Swalwell's reported, close contacts with a Chinese Communist Party spy recently reported by Axios. Because of Rep. Swalwell's position on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, his close interactions with Chinese intelligence services, however unintentional they may be, are an unacceptable national security risk," the Republicans told Pelosi in a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. "HPSCI handles some of the most sensitive information our government possesses -- information critical to our national defense. As such, we urge you to immediately remove Rep. Swalwell from his position on the House Intelligence Committee."