Big Oil Pocketed $290 Billion in Profits Last Year Through 'Unabated Price Gouging' of U.S. Consumers | 7 March 2023 | An analysis published Monday by the watchdog Accountable.US revealed that the biggest oil companies operating in the U.S. raked in a collective $290 billion in profits last year while they "consistently prioritized shareholder returns over alleviating the pressure of high energy prices." According to the report -- which analyzed 26 oil companies doing business in the U.S. -- the $290 billion in collective 2022 Big Oil profits marked a 126% increase from the previous year. Fossil Fuel giants including BP, Shell and Chevron more than doubled their net income in 2022, while smaller players like Murphy Oil And Southwestern Energy saw respective increases of 1,410% and 7,496%.