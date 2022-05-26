Big Pharma Boss Caught Faking His COVID Vaccination Status, Injected Himself With Salt Water Instead - Now Facing Criminal Charges

Big Pharma Boss Caught Faking His COVID Vaccination Status, Injected Himself With Salt Water Instead --Sousa-Faro is now facing criminal charges | 26 May 2022 | While the WHO and our political leaders want us to trust in the COVID vaccines and push for legal measures to force it upon us, it seems even Big Pharma executives don't trust the safety of the vax. Police have charged Jose Maria Fernandez Sousa-Faro, the president of European pharmaceutical behemoth PharmaMar, with being falsely vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Sousa-Faro is embroiled in a European controversy involving individuals, many of whom are well-known figures, being added to the National Immunization Registry in exchange for large sums of money. According to police sources and El Periodico de Espana, Sousa-Faro arranged to be injected with a saline solution instead of a COVID-19 vaccination and spent hundreds of euros to have his name added to Spain's immunization register. Dr. Sousa-Faro is one of almost 2,200 celebrities and European elites who have been erroneously vaccinated against Covid, according to a list compiled by National Police.