The Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Skeptics? Frontline Health Care Workers By Lawrence Solomon | 11 March 2021 | (Opinion) What do frontline health care workers and first responders know about COVID-19 vaccines that politicians and their public health advisers don't? According to a January analysis by Gallup, 51 percent of health care workers and first responders polled in December were unconvinced of the merits of getting vaccinated, even if the vaccine "was free, available, FDA approved and 90% effective." ...The frontline workers proved to be as defiant as Gallup's survey of their intentions anticipated. In California, over half of Tehama County's hospital workers at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, an estimated 50 percent of frontline workers in Riverside County, and 20 percent to 40 percent in L.A. County refused the vaccine, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.