Bill to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver's license passes Massachusetts State Senate --Undocumented immigrants would be able to obtain a standard Massachusetts license, not a Real ID. | 5 May 2022 | A bill to allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license in Massachusetts is all but law Thursday, passing the Senate with a large enough margin to overrule a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker. The vote was 32 to 8, with five Democrats voting with the chamber's Republicans against the bill, State House News Service (SHNS) reported. The margin was still more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto from the governor. The Massachusetts House passed a bill allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license in the state in February by a margin that would override a veto as well, according to SHNS.