Bill Clinton hospitalized in California for blood infection, spokesperson says | 14 Oct 2021 | Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-COVID-related infection. "On Tuesday morning, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection," a statement by his spokesperson Angel Urena said. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."