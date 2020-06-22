Bill de Blasio: 'Problematic' Roosevelt statue to be removed by history museum | 21 June 2020 | The American Museum of Natural History will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday. The bronze statue that has stood at the museum's Central Park West entrance since 1940 depicts Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man standing next to the horse... Officials said it hasn't been determined when the Roosevelt statue will be removed and where it will go.