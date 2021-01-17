Bill Gates Is Now America's Biggest Owner of Farmland - Report | 15 Jan 2021 | Bill Gates, [bioterrorist,] Microsoft co-founder and the fourth most wealthy person in the world, has acquired more than 242,000 acres of farmland across the United States, making him the top private farmland owner in the country. The Land Report, a magazine provided by the Realtors Land Institute, said that based on its research, Bill and Melinda Gates obtained “an estimated 242,000 acres of farmland” overall. That farmland portfolio stretches across 18 states, according to the report. The Gates' largest holdings are in Louisiana with about 69,000 acres, Arkansas with about 47,000 acres, Nebraska with about 20,000 acres, and more, according to The Land Report. "It is not entirely clear how Gates' farmland is being used, or whether any of the land is being set aside for conservation," Forbes noted.