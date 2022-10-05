Bill Gates Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I'm Fortunate to Be Vaccinated and Boosted' | 10 May 2022 | Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the 66-year-old philanthropist announced his diagnosis in a series of tweets, explaining that he received positive results despite being vaccinated and boosted. "I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," he wrote. "I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care."