Bill Gates warns a more transmissive and fatal Covid variant 'could be generated' --Eugenics enthusiast says there is "way above five percent" risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and "even more fatal" Coronavirus variant | 1 May 2022 | Bill Gates has warned there is a "way above five percent" risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound "doom and gloom" but warned there was a risk an "even more transmissive and even more fatal" variant could be generated. "We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal," Gates told The Financial Times on Saturday. "It's not likely, I don't want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it's way above a five percent risk that this pandemic, we haven't even seen the worst of it." It is not the first time he has made such a prediction. In December 2021, he warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic having previously cautioned in 2015 that the world was not ready for the next pandemic. [Amazing how Gates's "predictions" seemingly always materialize right after he makes them… almost as if he has a hand in hastening the arrival of events.]