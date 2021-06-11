Heads up: Bill Gates warns of smallpox bioterror attacks and urges world leaders to use 'germ games' to prepare --Gates said that the US and the UK will have to spend "tens of billions" on research and development (R&D) to prepare for the next pandemic. [Notice how Bill Gates never asks China to spend "tens of billions?"] | 6 Nov 2021 | The founder of Microsoft has warned of bioterrorist attacks and has urged world leaders to use "germ games" to prepare for them. Bill Gates said governments must get ready for [his] future pandemics and smallpox terror attacks by investing billions in research and development. During a sit-down interview with the chair of the Health Select Committee, Jeremy Hunt, for the think tank Policy Exchange, Mr Gates suggested "germ games" could be used to practise how to respond to such events. He also called for the formation of a new billion-dollar World Health Organisation (WHO) Pandemic Task Force... "You say, OK, what if a bioterrorist [one of his Great Reset lab buddies] brought smallpox to 10 airports? You know, how would the world respond to that," Gates asked.