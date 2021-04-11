Bill Gates warns of smallpox terror attacks in bid for pandemic prevention funds --The Microsoft founder also called for the formation of a new billion-dollar World Health Organisation Pandemic Task Force | 4 Nov 2021 | Bill Gates has warned that governments must prepare for future pandemics and smallpox terror attacks by investing billions in research and development. Mr Gates [aka the terrorist who will likely navigate their release] made the warning during a Policy Exchange interview with the chair of the UK Health Select Committee Jeremy Hunt. The Microsoft founder also called for the formation of a new billion-dollar World Health Organisation Pandemic Task Force. He said that countries like the US and the UK must spend "tens of billions" to fund the research. [Why doesn't *China* fund the new billion-dollar World Health Organisation Pandemic Task Force for this deadly "research?" It's China/Fauci - the same perps behind COVID-19 pandemic - who will likely release the next one, using US taxpayer-funded DARPA research. --LRP]