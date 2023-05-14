Bill Gates's Lab-Grown 'Meat' 25 Times Worse for Climate Than Beef, Study Finds | 10 May 2023 | The lab-grown "synthetic meat" being pushed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is far worse for the environment than beef, a new study has found. Bill Gates and his allies in the World Economic Forum (WEF) have been heavily pushing for the public to switch to lab-grown meat by arguing it helps fight "climate change." In a 2021 interview with MIT Technology Review, Gates argued that "all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef" in an effort to meet the green agenda goals of the WEF. However, the new study suggests that lab-grown meat's "green" credentials are not what people have been led to believe. Researchers have revealed that lab-grown or "cultured" meat, produced by cultivating animal cells, is up to 25 times worse for the climate than real beef.